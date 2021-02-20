YOU SHOULD KNOW

Trevor Anderson (above) sat out a 77-62 loss to Iowa on Thursday night with an upper-body injury. … Micah Potter had 23 points and 11 rebounds against the Hawkeyes, his fourth double-double of the season. He went 3 of 6 from 3-point range after going 1 of 12 from beyond the arc over the previous five games. … D'Mitrik Trice missed 11 of his final 12 shot attempts against Iowa.