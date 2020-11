The Badgers are 24-1 all-time vs. UW-Green Bay, including 21-0 in Madison. … UW put six players in double figures — including Nate Reuvers (above) with 19 — and went 15 of 31 from 3-point range to beat the Phoenix 88-70 last season. … The Badgers have outscored their two opponents 96-39 in the first half. … UW has attempted 56 free throws through two games, with Reuvers and Micah Potter combining for 21.