YOU SHOULD KNOW

UW has beaten Penn State 13 consecutive times, including eight in a row in State College. The Nittany Lions’ most recent victory in the series was a 36-33 decision in the 2011 Big Ten tournament. … Brad Davison (above) had 11 points and a career-high 13 rebounds in UW’s 58-49 win at Penn State last season. … D'Mitrik Trice’s three assists at Maryland moved him past Michael Finley into fifth place all-time at UW with 373.