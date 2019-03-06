Tyler Cook

Iowa forward Tyler Cook had 19 points and 15 rebounds on Nov. 30 as the Hawkeyes fell at home to the Badgers.

Assistant coach Kirk Speraw will handle head coaching duties for Fran McCaffery, who is serving a two-game suspension for a tirade against an official following a loss at Ohio State on Feb. 26. … Tyler Cook had 19 points and 15 rebounds in the first meeting with UW. He also drew 11 fouls. … Nicholas Baer scored a season-high 17 points in an 86-72 home loss to Rutgers on Saturday.

