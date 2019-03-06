Assistant coach Kirk Speraw will handle head coaching duties for Fran McCaffery, who is serving a two-game suspension for a tirade against an official following a loss at Ohio State on Feb. 26. … Tyler Cook had 19 points and 15 rebounds in the first meeting with UW. He also drew 11 fouls. … Nicholas Baer scored a season-high 17 points in an 86-72 home loss to Rutgers on Saturday.
Most Popular
-
Where to now with Foxconn? It won’t leave Wisconsin, but it won't build what it promised
-
Not interested in Monday Night Football opening, ex-Badgers star Joe Thomas is ‘pretty happy with the things I’m doing right now’
-
Wisconsin Badgers' Khalil Iverson and Charles Thomas IV 'put the team before themselves'
-
Tom Oates: Rise of many athletic players at scouting combine benefits Packers' first pick in April draft
-
Murray, Michael "Mike"
promotion
Nurses: The Heart of Health Care. Help us recognize those who care.
Recommended
promotion
Our Facebook Messenger ‘bot’ helps you keep up on the news.
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.