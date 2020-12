Joey Hauser (above), a Stevens Point native who was heavily recruited by UW both out of high school and after leaving Marquette following the 2018-19 season, was held to five points in Michigan State’s 79-65 loss at Northwestern on Sunday. Hauser has had issues with both of his knees this season. … Gabe Brown (51.7%), Foster Loyer (42.3) and Hauser (38.7) are Michigan State’s top 3-point threats. … Michigan State has assists on 74% of its made field goals.