UW is 2-2 all-time vs. Tennessee. The teams’ most recent meeting came at the 2016 Maui Invitational, a 74-62 victory for the Badgers. … Brad Davison (above) had a season-high five assists, with no turnovers, in the win over UW-Milwaukee. … Nate Reuvers went 8 of 12 from the field and matched a career high with 22 points in 27 minutes against the Panthers.