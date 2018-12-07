The home team hasn’t won a game in this series since UW beat Marquette 70-64 on Dec. 7, 2013. The Badgers lead the series 67-57 heading into the 125th installment. … Ethan Happ is 9 of 27 from the line since going 4 of 4 from the line in the opener. He’s 1 of 7 from the stripe over the past two games. … Brevin Pritzl averaged 10.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in victories over Iowa and Rutgers to start Big Ten play. … UW is seeking its third true road win of the season, which would match its total from 2017-18.