 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOU SHOULD KNOW

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Northwestern forward Miller Kopp

The Wildcats have lost 12 consecutive games since starting 3-0 in Big Ten play. They’re 16-60 against conference opponents since Chris Collins took the program to its first NCAA tournament appearance in 2016-17. … Miller Kopp (above) is 5 of 26 from 3-point range over the past five games. … Northwestern is last in the Big Ten in adjusted defensive efficiency in conference games.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visits Texas after winter storm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics