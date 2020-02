Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

Michigan has won five consecutive games and is 7-1 since a four-game losing streak in January. … Zavier Simpson (above) leads the Big Ten with 8.0 assists per game. … Jon Teske had 17 points and 12 rebounds in Michigan’s 61-52 victory over visiting UW last season. … Franz Wagner, the younger brother of former Michigan standout Moritz Wagner, scored a career-high 22 points in Michigan’s 71-63 win at Purdue on Saturday.