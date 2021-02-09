YOU SHOULD KNOW

Nebraska has lost 24 consecutive games against Big Ten opponents. … Teddy Allen (above) didn’t play in the loss at Minnesota due to what the Big Ten Network called a “failure to meet internal expectations.” … Kobe Walker sat out the 2019-20 campaign after transferring from Tennessee and was suspended for the first half of this season for violating NCAA rules prior to his arrival at Nebraska.
