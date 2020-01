Illinois hasn’t won at the Kohl Center since a 63-56 decision on Feb. 9, 2010. … The Illini rank No. 5 nationally in offensive rebounding percentage (39.1). Kofi Cockburn averages 3.7 offensive boards per game. Illinois leads the Big Ten in rebounding margin (plus-11.7 per game). … At 38.2 percent, Alan Griffin (above) is the only Illinois regular shooting better than 35% from 3-point range. The Illini are shooting 30% as a team from beyond the arc.