UW is 14-1 at the Kohl Center this season. A win over the Wildcats would help the Badgers match their best home mark over the past nine seasons since going 16-0 in 2010-11. … Aleem Ford (above) has scored 10 or more points in six of the past eight games. He reached double figures in seven of the first 21 games this season. … The Badgers have allowed an average of 37.6 points in the paint over the past five games.