Kobe King (above) has been held scoreless in two of his past three games, and has only scored four points on 10 shot attempts during that stretch. He scored a combined 42 points in UW’s first two Big Ten games. … Four Badgers — Aleem Ford, D'Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison and Brevin Pritzl — made at least three 3-pointers vs. Rider.