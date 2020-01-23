YOU SHOULD KNOW

The win over Nebraska was Greg Gard’s 50th in Big Ten play. His winning percentage (50-32, .610) is the eighth-best among conference coaches since 1980. Ahead of him: Bo Ryan, Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Thad Matta, Mark Turgeon, Matt Painter and Gene Keady. … D'Mitrik Trice (above) became the fifth UW player this season to post a double-double when he finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds against the Cornhuskers. The list also includes Nate Reuvers, Brevin Pritzl, Micah Potter and Brad Davison. … UW hadn’t made more than eight 3-pointers in a Big Ten game this season until knocking down a program-record 18 of them against Nebraska.
