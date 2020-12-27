YOU SHOULD KNOW

This is the Terrapins’ first 0-2 start in conference play under Mark Turgeon. … Maryland is No. 16 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom, but only No. 84 in adjusted defensive efficiency. … The Terrapins went 10 of 21 from the free throw line in the loss at Purdue. … Eric Ayala (above) is 30 of 33 (91%) from the line. He has only six turnovers in 212 minutes this season.