 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOU SHOULD KNOW

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Maryland guard Eric Ayala

This is the Terrapins’ first 0-2 start in conference play under Mark Turgeon. … Maryland is No. 16 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom, but only No. 84 in adjusted defensive efficiency. … The Terrapins went 10 of 21 from the free throw line in the loss at Purdue. … Eric Ayala (above) is 30 of 33 (91%) from the line. He has only six turnovers in 212 minutes this season.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics