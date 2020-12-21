YOU SHOULD KNOW

UW is 12-4 vs. Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten in 2011. The Badgers went a combined 33 of 65 (50.8%) while winning both games last season. … Brad Davison (above) was 12 of 20 from beyond the arc against Nebraska last season, matching a single-game program record with eight made 3-pointers in the win in Lincoln. D'Mitrik Trice went 8 of 10 from 3-point range against the Huskers in those games. … Seven UW players had at least two assists vs. Louisville. The Badgers finished with 22 as a team.