YOU SHOULD KNOW

D'Mitrik Trice (above) went 9 of 18 from the field while scoring a team-high 22 points in a 75-60 loss at Illinois on Saturday. He had gone a combined 2 of 14 in the previous two games. … Tyler Wahl went 3 of 6 from the line against the Fighting Illini and is at 56.5% for the season. … UW got outrebounded 46-19 by Illinois, with no Badgers finishing with more than four in the game.