UW has lost seven consecutive times to Michigan State since beating the Spartans 77-76 on Jan. 17, 2016, Greg Gard’s seventh game after taking over for Bo Ryan. … D'Mitrik Trice (above) and Aleem Ford are both in extended shooting slumps: Trice is 4 of 27 overall and 0 of 9 from 3-point range over his past four games; Ford is 3 of 13 overall and 0 of 7 from beyond the arc in his past three games. … Nate Reuvers is the only UW player averaging double digits in scoring (12.8) in the eight games away from home this season.
Live
YOU SHOULD KNOW
Related to this story
Wisconsin State Journal reporter Jim Polzin breaks down the matchup between the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team and the No. 15 M…