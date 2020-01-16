YOU SHOULD KNOW

UW has lost seven consecutive times to Michigan State since beating the Spartans 77-76 on Jan. 17, 2016, Greg Gard’s seventh game after taking over for Bo Ryan. … D'Mitrik Trice (above) and Aleem Ford are both in extended shooting slumps: Trice is 4 of 27 overall and 0 of 9 from 3-point range over his past four games; Ford is 3 of 13 overall and 0 of 7 from beyond the arc in his past three games. … Nate Reuvers is the only UW player averaging double digits in scoring (12.8) in the eight games away from home this season.