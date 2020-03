Both of Northwestern’s Big Ten wins have come against Nebraska. The Wildcats ended a 12-game losing streak Sunday with an 81-76 overtime win in Lincoln. … Pat Spencer (above) was a four-time All-American in lacrosse at Loyola (Md.) before transferring to Northwestern to play basketball for one season. He leads the Wildcats with 3.8 assists per game. … Northwestern is 12-46 vs. Big Ten opponents since making the program’s first-ever appearance in the NCAA tournament in 2017.