Brad Davison
UW is 3-3 against Maryland since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten in 2014. The teams split two meetings last season, with Maryland winning at home and the Badgers returning the favor in a Big Ten tournament game. … Brad Davison is 6 of 6 from 3-point range over the past two games and is up to 44.8 percent on the season. … Purdue’s 17 offensive rebounds were the most by a UW opponent since Nebraska had 20 in an overtime loss to the Badgers on Feb. 9, 2017.

