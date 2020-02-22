YOU SHOULD KNOW

UW went 19 of 20 from the free throw line in a 69-65 win over Purdue on Tuesday night. That was its second-highest percentage in a game at the Kohl Center, topped only by a 25-for-26 performance (96.2%) in a win over Michigan State on Feb. 6, 2011. … The Badgers have held their opponents below 40% from the field in five of the past six games. … Aleem Ford (above) has averaged 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds over five games in February. He’s coming off a career-high 19 points vs. Purdue.