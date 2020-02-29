YOU SHOULD KNOW

Regardless of the outcome of this game, UW will finish above Minnesota in the Big Ten standings for the 22nd consecutive season. … The Badgers are 61-for-139 (43.9%) from 3-point range during a five-game winning streak. … D'Mitrik Trice’s 28 points in an 81-74 win at No. 19 Michigan on Thursday night were his most in a Big Ten game, topping the 20 he had last season at Iowa. … Tyler Wahl made a 3-pointer in the second half against Michigan, ending a string of nine consecutive misses since he made one vs. Nebraska on Jan. 21.