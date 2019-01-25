Ethan Happ

Wisconsin center Ethan Happ finished with nine points, nine rebounds and six assists in the Badgers' win over the Fighting Illini on Wednesday. 

UW is 2-3 vs. Northwestern under Greg Gard, including 0-2 at home. … Ethan Happ was held to nine points at Illinois, ending a run of 42 consecutive games scoring in double figures. Happ fell one game short of tying Alando Tucker for the program record in that category. … UW is 24 of 30 (80 percent) from the free throw line over the past two games. D'Mitrik Trice is 8 of 8 in that span.

