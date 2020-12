UW is 9-6 all-time vs. Loyola-Chicago. The teams’ most recent meeting came when the Badgers beat the Ramblers 66-29 to open the 1998-99 season. … Brad Davison (above) is 18 of 19 from the free throw line. He went 12 of 12 vs. Rhode Island. … UW has turned the ball over on 12.6% of its possessions, the fifth-best mark in the nation. … Nate Reuvers, who became UW’s all-time leader in blocks last week, has 13 through five games.