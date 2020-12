The only meeting between these programs — UW dropped a 70-53 decision at Louisville — came on Dec. 28, 1978. That Louisville team included Darrell Griffith, who led the Cardinals to a national title the following season. … Nate Reuvers (above) is shooting better from 3-point range (53.3%) than he is from inside the arc (43.6%). … UW is averaging 23.3 free throw attempts per game with a conversion rate of 75.7%.