YOU SHOULD KNOW

The Hawkeyes have won eight of their last nine games. Iowa’s winning percentage in Big Ten play (14-6, .700) was its best since going 14-4 (.778) in 1986-87. … Joe Wieskamp (above) missed the final 28:16 of Iowa’s 77-73 win over UW last Sunday after injuring his right ankle. … Jordan Bohannon had 16 points and eight assists in the regular-season finale against the Badgers.