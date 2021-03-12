 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOU SHOULD KNOW

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp

The Hawkeyes have won eight of their last nine games. Iowa’s winning percentage in Big Ten play (14-6, .700) was its best since going 14-4 (.778) in 1986-87. … Joe Wieskamp (above) missed the final 28:16 of Iowa’s 77-73 win over UW last Sunday after injuring his right ankle. … Jordan Bohannon had 16 points and eight assists in the regular-season finale against the Badgers.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

De Blasio: Cuomo engaging in 'pattern of coverups'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics