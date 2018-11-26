Brevin Pritzl
Wisconsin guard Brevin Pritzl was held scoreless in the Bahamas during the Badgers' three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis. 

The Badgers are 2-0 all-time vs. the Wolfpack. The teams’ last meeting came in 2010, an 87-48 for the Badgers in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game in Madison. … UW is 9-10 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. … Pritzl didn’t score in three games in the Bahamas. He only attempted two shots in 33 minutes in those three games. … UW is shooting 75.3 percent from the free throw line. Pritzl, Davison, Iverson and Trice are all shooting over 80 percent.

