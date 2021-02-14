YOU SHOULD KNOW

The Badgers are looking for their first two-game winning streak since following a victory over Rutgers on Jan. 15 with one over Northwestern five days later. … Jonathan Davis (above) has led UW in scoring in two of the past three games and is averaging 11.3 points during that stretch while shooting 13 of 20 overall and 6 of 8 from 3-point range.
