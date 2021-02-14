 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOU SHOULD KNOW

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Jonathan Davis - Wisconsin Nebraska

The Badgers are looking for their first two-game winning streak since following a victory over Rutgers on Jan. 15 with one over Northwestern five days later. … Jonathan Davis (above) has led UW in scoring in two of the past three games and is averaging 11.3 points during that stretch while shooting 13 of 20 overall and 6 of 8 from 3-point range.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett: We proved our case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics