UW’s loss on Saturday ended its 13-game winning streak in the series. … Brad Davison (above) is shooting 26.3% on 2-point shots this season (15 of 57). He’s 1 of 12 from inside the arc over the past five games and 5 of 30 over the past nine. … The Badgers have finished with 12 turnovers in each of the past two games after not committing more than 11 in any of their first 16 games this season.