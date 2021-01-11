YOU SHOULD KNOW

 Skip to main content
Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice vs. Michigan

The Badgers are 5-9 away from home vs. Top 10 opponents under Greg Gard. … D'Mitrik Trice (above) scored 28 points in UW’s 81-74 win at Crisler Arena last season. Since going 1 of 7 from 3-point range in the Big Ten opener vs. Nebraska, Trice is 11 of 23 from beyond the arc. … UW is No. 3 nationally in turnover percentage (12.3). The Badgers had only two turnovers over their final 43 possessions against Indiana after committing five in the first half.

Greg Gard says he wasn't comfortable having Badgers men's basketball team play at Penn State
“I really looked at it from a standpoint being a parent myself, that if we walked into a known risky situation and we had something go wrong and we got the virus transmitted somehow — hopefully not, but if that happened — I couldn’t honestly look at my players and their parents and say I’m confident in the environment we’re walking into," UW coach Greg Gard said.

