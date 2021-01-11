YOU SHOULD KNOW

The Badgers are 5-9 away from home vs. Top 10 opponents under Greg Gard. … D'Mitrik Trice (above) scored 28 points in UW’s 81-74 win at Crisler Arena last season. Since going 1 of 7 from 3-point range in the Big Ten opener vs. Nebraska, Trice is 11 of 23 from beyond the arc. … UW is No. 3 nationally in turnover percentage (12.3). The Badgers had only two turnovers over their final 43 possessions against Indiana after committing five in the first half.