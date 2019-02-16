Ayo Dosunmu

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu is swarmed by fans after the Fighting Illini's 79-74 win over Michigan State on Feb. 5 in Champaign, Ill.

The Illini have a four-game winning streak. Their 63-56 win at Ohio State on Thursday was their first true road win of the season. … Illinois has lost to UW 14 consecutive times. The Illini’s average margin of defeat during their seven-game losing streak at the Kohl Center is 17.9 points. … Ayo Dosunmu has reached 20 points seven times this season, including 24 in a 79-74 win over Michigan State on Feb. 5. … Illinois has forced a turnover on 23.4 percent of its opponents’ possessions this season, ranking No. 13 nationally in that category.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags