 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOU SHOULD KNOW

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Penn State head coach Jim Ferry

Jim Ferry (above) was named Penn State’s interim coach in October after Patrick Chambers abruptly resigned. Chambers went 148-150 in nine seasons with the Nittany Lions, including 21-10 last season. … Penn State averages 27 attempts from 3-point range per game. The Nittany Lions are shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc and nearly 40% of their scoring comes from that area. … Samuel Sessoms is a transfer from Binghamton, where he scored 1,151 points in two seasons. … Penn State doesn’t have any players on its roster taller than 6-9.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics