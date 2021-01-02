YOU SHOULD KNOW

Jim Ferry (above) was named Penn State’s interim coach in October after Patrick Chambers abruptly resigned. Chambers went 148-150 in nine seasons with the Nittany Lions, including 21-10 last season. … Penn State averages 27 attempts from 3-point range per game. The Nittany Lions are shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc and nearly 40% of their scoring comes from that area. … Samuel Sessoms is a transfer from Binghamton, where he scored 1,151 points in two seasons. … Penn State doesn’t have any players on its roster taller than 6-9.