UW has lost four of its past five games against Michigan. … Brad Davison (above) had made 21 consecutive free throws before missing late in the win over Rutgers. He became the 43rd player in program history to score at least 1,000 career points. … UW is 10-0 this season when Brevin Pritzl scores in double figures. Only one of those games has come away from the Kohl Center.