Dachon Burke (above), who sat out last season after transferring from Robert Morris, and Thorir Thorbjarnarson are the only holdovers from Nebraska’s 2018-19 roster. … Nebraska has lost three consecutive games since a 76-70 home win over Iowa on Jan. 7. … Thorbjarnarson is shooting 45.9% from 3-point range. … The Huskers are shooting 59.5% from the free throw line, which ranks 349th of 353 teams nationally. … Haanif Cheatham began his career at Marquette.