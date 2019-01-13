Maryland ranks 11th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage. Bruno Fernando and Jalen Smith have combined for 99 offensive boards. … The Terrapins turn the ball over on 19.1 percent of their possessions, per KenPom. That ranks 10th among Big Ten teams. … Eric Ayala ranks third in the conference in 3-point field goal percentage (45.6). … Serrel Smith and UW freshman guard Tai Strickland were backcourt mates at St. Petersburg (Fla.) High School.
