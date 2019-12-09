Thanks for visiting our newly updated site!
Rutgers ranks last in the Big Ten and 304th nationally in 3-point shooting at 28.3 percent. The Scarlet Knights were 312th nationally in that category last season at 31.2 percent. … Geo Baker (above) is shooting 84.6 percent from the free throw line and leads Rutgers with 4.3 assists per game. … Myles Johnson leads the Scarlet Knights with 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. … Led by Akwasi Yeboah, Rutgers’ bench outscored its starters 37-28 at Michigan State.