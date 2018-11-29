Joe Wieskamp

Iowa freshman guard Joe Wieskamp had 18 points and 11 rebounds in the Hawkeyes’ 69-68 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday in Iowa City, Iowa.

The Hawkeyes are averaging 35 free throw attempts per game and are converting at a 77.6-percent clip from the line. Both figures lead the Big Ten. Tyler Cook already has 48 attempts from the stripe. … Jordan Bohannon is off to a slow start. After making 42.3 percent of his 3-point attempts his first two seasons, the younger brother of former Badgers Jason and Zach Bohannon is 8 of 28 (28.6 percent) so far as a junior. … Joe Wieskamp had 18 points and 11 rebounds in the Hawkeyes’ 69-68 win over visiting Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

