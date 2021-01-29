YOU SHOULD KNOW

Jim Ferry (above) was named Penn State’s interim coach in October after Patrick Chambers abruptly resigned. Chambers went 148-150 in nine seasons with the Nittany Lions, including 21-10 last season. … Myreon Jones is shooting 41.7% from 3-point range. … Sam Sessoms, who scored 1,151 points in two seasons at Binghamton before transferring, missed the Ohio State game with an ankle injury. … Penn State doesn’t have any players on its roster taller than 6-9.