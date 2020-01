UW has won 15 consecutive games over the Fighting Illini since a 69-61 loss at Illinois on Jan. 2, 2011. Nine of those wins have been by double digits. … After scoring a total of four points over his previous three games, Kobe King (above) had 13 on 6-of-7 shooting in the win at Ohio State. … Nate Reuvers went 10 of 12 from the line against the Buckeyes. His previous high for made free throws was six.