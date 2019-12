The Badgers are 32-2 all-time vs. the Panthers. … Nate Reuvers (right) was held to six points in a 72-65 loss at Rutgers on Dec. 11, the only time this season he hasn’t reached double figures. … D'Mitrik Trice only attempted two shots against Rutgers, his lowest amount since going 0-for-1 in a 2017 NCAA tournament game against Florida as a freshman.