Ethan Happ
Wisconsin senior forward Ethan Happ's 12.3 rebounds per game are good for first in the Big Ten as the Badgers open conference play, and Happ is third in assists (5.3) and tied for third in scoring (18.0).

The Badgers missed their first nine shots and 15 of their first 18 in an 85-67 loss at Iowa last season. … Ethan Happ is first in the Big Ten in rebounds (12.3), third in assists (5.3) and tied for third in scoring. Other statistical leaders for the Badgers include D'Mitrik Trice in 3-point shooting (60.0), Brad Davison in free throw percentage (89.5) and Nate Reuvers in blocked shots (2.6). … UW has outscored its opponents by an average of 9.4 points in the second half.

