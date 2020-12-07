YOU SHOULD KNOW

Rhode Island’s first four games of the season were in the Bubbleville multi-team event in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Rams opened the season with losses to Arizona State and Boston College before beating South Florida and San Francisco. … The Mitchell twins began their career at Maryland before transferring midway through their freshman season in 2019-20. Makhi Mitchell (above) had 11 points and 11 rebounds in the Rams’ 76-63 win over visiting Seton Hall on Dec. 2. … Jalen Carey missed the game vs. Seton Hall with a right leg injury.