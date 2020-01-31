YOU SHOULD KNOW

D'Mitrik Trice (above) is 8 of 13 from 3-point range over his past three games. He made three 3s while finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists — all team highs — in the loss at Iowa. … UW was 10 of 19 from the free throw line in back-to-back road losses to Purdue and Iowa. … The Badgers allowed a combined 29 offensive rebounds in those losses to the Boilermakers and the Hawkeyes.
