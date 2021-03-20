YOU SHOULD KNOW

UW is 1-1 all-time vs. Baylor. The Badgers beat the Bears 69-52 in the 2014 Sweet 16, while Baylor won 70-65 early in the 2017-18 season. … Brad Davison’s 29 points vs. North Carolina tied Frank Kaminsky (Arizona, 2015) for the second most by a UW player in an NCAA tournament game. Michael Finley owns the record with 36 against Missouri in 1994. … Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter combined for seven blocks against North Carolina.