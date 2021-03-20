 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOU SHOULD KNOW

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Wisconsin's Brad Davison NCAA North Carolina

UW is 1-1 all-time vs. Baylor. The Badgers beat the Bears 69-52 in the 2014 Sweet 16, while Baylor won 70-65 early in the 2017-18 season. … Brad Davison’s 29 points vs. North Carolina tied Frank Kaminsky (Arizona, 2015) for the second most by a UW player in an NCAA tournament game. Michael Finley owns the record with 36 against Missouri in 1994. … Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter combined for seven blocks against North Carolina.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Should people not yet eligible for the vaccine get it anyway?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics