UW is 1-1 all-time vs. Baylor. The Badgers beat the Bears 69-52 in the 2014 Sweet 16, while Baylor won 70-65 early in the 2017-18 season. … Brad Davison’s 29 points vs. North Carolina tied Frank Kaminsky (Arizona, 2015) for the second most by a UW player in an NCAA tournament game. Michael Finley owns the record with 36 against Missouri in 1994. … Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter combined for seven blocks against North Carolina.
YOU SHOULD KNOW
Related to this story
Wisconsin State Journal reporter Jim Polzin previews the matchup between the ninth-seeded Wisconsin Badgers and the top-seeded Baylor Bears in…