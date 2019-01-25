Aaron Falzon

Northwestern forward Aaron Falzon is averaging 6.8 points a game as a junior. 

Aaron Falzon went 6 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 21 points in the win over Indiana. Sidelined for most of the season with an ankle injury, Falzon had scored six points in three appearances prior to that breakout performance. … Ryan Taylor, Vic Law and A.J. Turner are each shooting at least 80 percent from the free throw line. … Dererk Pardon leads the Wildcats with 7.6 rebounds per game, including 3.1 on the offensive end.

