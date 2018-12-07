Joey Hauser, a major target for UW in the 2018 recruiting class, went 5 of 5 from the field Joey Hauser while scoring 15 points in Marquette’s 76-69 win over UTEP on Tuesday night. … The Golden Eagles went 14 of 22 from 3-point range in their 82-63 win at the Kohl Center last season. Sam Hauser, Markus Howard and departed senior Andrew Rowsey were a combined 13 of 20 from beyond the arc. … Marquette has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions, which ranks 264th of 353 teams nationally according to KenPom.