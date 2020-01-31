YOU SHOULD KNOW

Foster Loyer (above) went 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 12 points in Michigan State’s 79-50 home win over Northwestern on Thursday. … Cassius Winston is shooting 85.7 percent from the free throw line, which leads the Big Ten. … Per Ken Pom, Michigan State is the only Big Ten team that is in the top 20 in both adjusted offensive efficiency (13th) and adjusted defensive efficiency (17th).