YOU SHOULD KNOW

The Scarlet Knights are 2-4 in February. They’re coming off their first home loss of the season, a 60-52 decision against Michigan on Wednesday night. … Rutgers is No. 9 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom. Their opponents are shooting 38.1% from the field. … The Scarlet Knights are shooting 30.1% from 3-point range, which ranks last in the Big Ten.