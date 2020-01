UW is 10-4 vs. Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten in 2011, including 4-3 under Greg Gard. … The Badgers are shooting 38.8% from 3-point range at the Kohl Center this season and 26.6% from beyond the arc away from home. … UW has been outrebounded 76-56 over its past two games. … D'Mitrik Trice (above) finished with nine points, five rebounds and four assists vs. Michigan State. He had gone scoreless in his previous two games.