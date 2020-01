Iowa has won four consecutive games since a 76-70 loss at Nebraska on Jan. 7. … Connor McCaffery (above) ranks third nationally with a 3.83 assist-to-turnover ratio. He has 69 assists and 18 turnovers. … CJ Fredrick is shooting 48.4 percent from 3-point range. … Iowa is 9-1 at home this season. The only setback was a 93-78 decision against DePaul in the second game of the season.